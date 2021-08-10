FG employing digital technology to tackle insecurity- Magashi

Minister of Defence Maj.-Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (retd) has said the federal government is leveraging on digital technologies for enhanced national security architecture.

A statement by the minister’s media aide, Mohammad Abdulkadri, quoted Magashi as saying this Monday, at the Course 29 graduation lecture of the National Defence College, Abuja.

While soliciting the supports of all Nigerians and friendly nations to end the nation’s internal security challenges, he said that government relied heavily on digital technology for safe and secured environment especially in this period of the fourth global industrial revolution.

He assured that the overall interest of government under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is focused on enhancing security of lives and property of the citizenry .

Assuring that the on going military operations in parts of the country against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and militancy are well on course, he said Nigerians need to appreciate the effort of President Buhari to restore normalcy in all parts of the country.

Magashi thanked the leadership of the National Defence College under the watch of the Rear Admiral Oladele Bamidele Daji for the choice of the topic of the lecture; “Enhancing Digital Technology in the Oil and Gas Sector of Nigeria for National Development” delivered by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva.