FG empowers 14, 682 youths with job opportunities in Akwa Ibom



The Federal Government has provided job opportunities for 14, 682 unemployed youths in Akwa Ibom through the expanded National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) graduate and non graduate components of N-Power programme.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Farouq, made the disclosure during the closing ceremony of the N-Skill training on smartphone repairs in Uyo on Tuesday.

Farouq, who was represented by the National Coordinator of N-Power, Mr Nsikak Okon, said the federal government has invested over N5.2 billion naira for the training, tooling, and payment of monthly stipends on the beneficiaries.

The minister said the N-Skill programme was designed to tool and transition beneficiaries into the labour market to optimise employment opportunities for youths.

She said each beneficiary would be given tools and equipment to include; rework soldering station (soldering iron), digital multimeter, set of precision screwdriver and repair tool kit and magnifying lamp.

“We are here in Akwa Ibom State for the closing ceremony of the in-centre training component of the N-Skills programme.

“Once again, I want to stress that all of you were carefully selected to explore the job and wealth creation opportunities in the information technology sector, which is one of the fastest growing sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“The in- centre and work-based training, N-Skills programme is designed to tool and transition beneficiaries into labour market to optimise employment opportunities.

“The NSIP: graduate and non graduate components of N-Power programme have been expanded to provide job opportunities for 14, 682 unemployed youths in Akwa Ibom state,” Farouq said.

The minister added that federal government has spent one billion dollars yearly for poverty alleviation through the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) across the country since 2016.

She said that NSIP has so far been recognized as one of the largest social protection Programme in Africa with about one billion dollars invested annually to improve the lives of the poor and most vulnerable in Nigeria.

Farouq said following President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval for the restructuring of NSIP, processes have been instituted to institutionalise the NSIP and to make it more impactful on the economy and to reach citizens.

According to her, this led to the introduction of the N-Skills programme, which is based on a certification system and accreditation of practical training provided through the informal apprenticeship system anchored by Master Craft Persons (MCPs).

“The N-Skill accommodates many skill-based enterprises, this Smart Phone Repairs is used to pilot the programme under the N-Power nongraduate component.

“We have reached an important milestone in the N-Skills programme, which has laid a solid foundation for the next phase of the programme.

“Having completed this training you will be attached directly to Master Craft Persons in the trade for a six-month apprenticeship,” she said.

Farouq noted that with the expansion of the NSIP, the federal government will double job and wealth creation opportunities for the teaming youths.

She commended the state government for its cooperation toward the realization of President Buhari’s lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

Speaking, one of the beneficiaries, Mr Emmanuel Emmanuel, expressed happiness for the federal government in training the unemployed youths towards self-reliance while contributing to the economy.

Also speaking, another beneficiary Miss Grace Bassey, said with the training, she can repair any phone, adding that the empowerment would go a long way to help the unemployed youths.

