FG enrolls 600,000 Jigawa pupils on school feeding programme

Over 600,000 primary school pupils have been enrolled by the federal government into the Home Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSFP) in Jigawa state.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk during the flag of the enumeration of pupils enrolled into the school feeding programme held Tuesday at Fagoji and Shuwarin primary schools.

The minister, who was represented by the Assistant Director in the ministry, Badayi Mukhatar said the programem was organised to feed primary one – three classes with the total number of 641,295 pupils emerging from 27 local government areas of the state.

Badayi explained that the enumeration exercise was aimed at getting data captured for all benefiting pupils in the 2,211 primary schools in the state.

According to the assistant director, about 5,024 cook vendors were engaged in the programme across the state

He said the present administration introduced the programme with the aim of increasing school attendance as well as reduce unemployment and boost the economy across the country.