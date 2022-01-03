FG executes 974 roads in 6 years

The federal government has in six years executed 974 roads covering 13,000km nationwide, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Housing, Dr Babangida Hussaini, has said.

Hussain told our correspondent on phone in an interview that the projects were part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign promises toward boosting socio-economic activities in the country.

According to him, despite the current economic challenges, government was able to embark on capital projects in addition to rehabilitation of thousands of roads worth hundreds of billions of naira in the six-geopolitical zones.

Babangida explained that the projects that passed through rigours of due process before approval were of high standard.

Dr. Hussain said that the ongoing construction of hybrid Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road would be inaugurated in March 2022, while the Shuwarin-Azare road with Interchange Bridge had been handed over to Jigawa state government.

He explained that other roads under the first and second phases include the busiest Lagos-Ibadan awarded to Julius Berger and RCC, has reached 70% completion while the delay in the completion of Kano-Katsina road was as a result of compensation payment, removal of electrical poles, noting that the activities had achieved appreciable progress.

The permanent secretary revealed that plans were at advanced stage to install solar powered street lights at Dawanau market by the federal government to boost commercial activities and enhance security around the market, stressing that on completion, the market would have capacity to operate 24/7.

