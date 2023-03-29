FG extends Brevity Anderson Consortium contract for NIES

The federal government has approved a 7-year contract extension for Brevity Anderson Consortium as conference producers and organizers of the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES).

The NIES was formerly known as Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (N.I.P.S) following review and approval by the Federal Executive Council.

“The Honourable Minister of Petroleum Resources presented a memo to FEC for a 7-year contract extension between Ministry of Petroleum Resources and Messrs. Brevity Anderson Consortium as consultants and producers of the Nigeria International Energy Summit (N.I.E.S) and the memo was approved by the Council”, Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture said while briefing the media after a routine FEC meeting in Abuja recently.

The Minister of Information and Culture said that the summit was conceptualized as a pan-African energy and business conference for furthering Africa’s energy integration in the continent has reduced the need for Nigeria to lead large delegations to the annual Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, USA.

“We have been able to save a considerable amount of foreign exchange, we have been able to attract foreign exchange and we have also been able to attract more jobs through this summit”, Mohammed added.

James Shindi, Nigeria International Energy Summit Project Director & Chief Executive, Brevity Anderson, said that some of the remarkable outcomes from the N.I.E.S have been embraced by the government, policy makers and the industry as a whole.

“In addition, social benefits from the event have trickled down to include a massive uptick in the patronage of the hospitality industry and the involvement of Nigerian artistes and cultural ambassadors. We are indeed very proud of what we have been able to achieve with the summit from inception”, Shindi said.

The 6th edition of the summit will hold from April 16th to 20th, 2023, in Abuja with the theme; “Global Perspectives for a Sustainable Energy Future”.

The Nigeria International Energy Summit (N.I.E.S) is the only Federal Government of Nigeria official energy industry event with the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and all its parastatals including the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Ltd, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Nigerian Midstream & Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NPRA), Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) and Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) as joint hosts.

