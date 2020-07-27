FG extends N-Power online application by two weeks

The federal government has extended the N-POWER Batch C online application by two weeks.

The online application process, which began on Friday, June 26, 2020, was to have ended Sunday, July 26, 2020.

However, in a statement made available to Blueprint late Sunday night, signed by Deputy Director Information, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development stated that the extension has become necessary to provide an equitable and level playing field to all eligible applicants.

“The extension is to afford everyone an opportunity to register online and take into cognizance difficulties some people might encounter in gaining access to the registration portal which has seen a record number of over 5 million applications,” she stated.

