FG extends NIN-SIM verification deadline to October 31 2021

As focus shifts to remote, hard-to-reach areas, schools and health centres the federal government has approved the extension of the deadline for National Identity Number (NIN)-Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) data verification to October 31, 2021.

The decision to extend the deadline was made following a request by stakeholders to accommodate registration in remote areas, foreigners and diplomatic missions, diaspora and to address low enrolments in schools and hospitals, as evidenced by enrolment statistics.

The decision also followed a review of the progress of the exercise which indicated significant progress. There are over 5,500 enrolment systems within and outside the country and this would significantly ease the NIN enrolment process and subsequent linkage of NIN to SIM. There is now a total of 59.8 million unique NIN enrolments, with average of 3 to 4 SIMs per NIN.

President Muhammadu Buhari is said to have given the approval as part of efforts to make it easier for its citizens within and outside the country, and legal residents to obtain the NIN and it is important to take advantage of the extension.

The NIN-SIM linkage also makes it easier for the security agencies to carry out their statutory duties and the relevant parastatals under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy are supporting them as required.

Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, commended the Kano State government and other States that have made NINs a key requirement for school enrolments and access to other important services.

The federal government is also excited at the news that the use of NIN in the process of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam significantly reduced the challenge of exam malpractice.