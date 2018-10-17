FG files charges against Adeleke, 4 others over ‘exam malpractices’

The federal government has charged the senator representing Osun West, Ademola Adeleke, and four others before the Federal High Court in Abuja for alleged examination malpractice.

Adeleke and others were accused, in a four-count charge by the police, of fraudulently registering as students of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Ojo-Aro, Osun state, to enable them sit for the National Examination Council (NECO) examination of June/July 2017.

The Nigeria Police Force filed the charges of examination malpractice against Adeleke on September 19, three days before the state governorship election and after a certificate forgery suit of him was dismissed in the Osun state High Court.

The alleged offence is said to be contrary to Section 9(1) of the Examination Malpractices Act Cap E15 LFN 2004.

The other four accused of malpractices are Sikiru Adeleke, brother to Mr Adeleke; Aregbesola Muftau, the principal of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School; Gbadamosi Ojo, the registrar of the school and Dare Olutope, a teacher in the school.

While the four other defendants were present in court on Monday, Adeleke, the PDP candidate in the recent Osun state governorship election, was absent.

In the opening of session on Monday, the judge, I.E Ekwo, during a brief hearing, which was stalled due to Adeleke’s absence, directed the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to ensure all the five defendants were brought to court for arraignment on October 31.

“The prosecution is ordered to ensure the defendants are in court at the next date, to take their plea,” the judge ruled.

But Adeleke’s lawyer, Alex Izinyon, told the court that his client took ill on Friday and had been stooling.

According to Izinyon, Adeleke suddenly took ill at the weekend, but was getting better and added that a copy of a medical report was available to that effect.

‘‘His Personal Assistant informed me yesterday (Sunday) that he was indisposed because he was stooling.

He sent a medical report to that effect.” He said that Adeleke had served the medical report, showing his client was on medication, on the prosecution.

He pleaded with the court to grant a short adjournment to enable the first defendant to recover.

The prosecuting counsel, Simon Lough, acknowledged that the medical report had been served on him and urged the court to grant a short adjournment.

