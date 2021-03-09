FG flags off training of 75000 Extension Workers

The federal government has commenced a four day training of 75000 agricultural extension workers in 36 states of the federation, including FCT.

Flagging off the training of the 1110 first batch on Monday at FCT ADB Secretariat, Gwagwalada, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Mohammed Sabo Nanono said Nigeria losses a lot in Agriculture and post harvest losses because of the lack of extension workers.

He said agric extension delivery is the driver of all agricultural policies and research, without which all effort in the agricultural ecosystem may not realize its intended goals.

“Over the years, the fortunes of the agricultural extension system has declined majorly due to decreased funding, policy changes, reduced man-power and lack of interest of young people in agricultural entrepreneurship. This situation has affected food production exposing the country to the dangers of unemployment, youth restiveness and economic instability. This training is one of several strategies planned by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to halt the drift in the agricultural extension system with aim of pursuing the revitalization agenda of the Nigerian economy by the Federal Government.

“To improve Agriculture and to bridge the gaps between Agriculture and industrialisation, Nigeria needs to have well trained extension workers.

“We are taking the training of extension workers very seriously and we will continue to train across the country until we achieve our Target of 75,000 extension workers in three years. So as pioneers in the training, you must take this seriously, you don’t need to become extension officers only,you need to also go into farming too for you to be able to perform credibly.

“We have lost a lot of opportunities in our experts drives because of the lack of extension workers to guide the farmers,” he said.

Welcoming the trainees, the Director, Department of Agriculture Extension, Engr Frank Kudla, representing the Permanent Secretary, Mr Ernest AFOLABI Umakhire said the noticeable declining number and low skills have hampered adoption of best practices and new innovations in the agricultural sector, this is shown in the resultant low productivity and lack of adherence to standards causing rejection of Nigerian produce aboard.

“The drive by the present Administration to revitalize agricultural extension services in Nigeria is to help farmers and value chain actors to make effective use of productive forces and advances in information technology to improve the livelihoods of rural populations, create jobs and promote sustainable agricultural and socio-economic development of the country.

