FG formally endorse Pinnick for FIFA seat

NFF Amaju Pinnick

The bid by President  of the Nigerian  Football  Federation Mr. Amaju Pinnick to secure a seat in the FIFA Executive  Committee has been  given a major boost with his formal endorsement   by the Federal government  through  the Ministry  of Youth  and Sports  Development.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday,  Permanent  Secretary , Ministry  of Youth and Sports Mr  Nebolisa Anako said  ” When the President of  the  Nigeria Football  Federation Mr. Amaju informed  the minister of his intention  to fly Nigeria’s  flag in the upcoming  FIFA  Executive council election, the minister assured him that the Federal government  and indeed all Nigerians would lend their support”

He affirmed that “Amaju’s  bid is  is not just for Nigeria, but Africa’s quest to assert her  position  as a strong voice in world football. Amaju’s ambition  would further  reposition  Nigeria  in the global football map where we have made remarkable  inroads. If he  wins, it would  not  just be a victory  for the  Federal government  and  Nigerians alone, but the entire  African  continent. He would be a great ambassador in the FIFA Council” 

Anako affirmed ” As a  member of CAF executive , Pinnick is aware of the task ahead and must  appreciate the Federal government  support to the actualization  of his dream. On behalf of  the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mohammadu Buhari, GCFR, and all Nigerians, we hereby pledge our  unflinching support to Mr  Pinnick because his victory would be our collective victory. Let us all rally  round him so that we can have a strong voice in world football which would create  ripple effects on our football Development”

 “We believe Amaju can  use his position and connections in CAF and FIFA to help promote and develop Nigeria and Africa football  in all ramifications. Let us be resolute in our support . The minister , like other Nigerians   would be elated  to see Nigerians aspire and win such exalted offices and be among  the very best in the world. This is the only way  our country and the African continent  can have a say in the committee of football playing nations. This is no time to stand on the fence, but to be partakers in the scheme of things .While  wishing  Amaju victory, we assure him of all needed support to  make this dream a reality”.

Mr Oyok Oyo Orok and  Dr Amos Adamu are the only two Nigerians that had occupied this enviable position.

