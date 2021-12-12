FG, Friesland Wamco pact’ll improve dairy sector

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar has said that the ministry’s partnership with Friesland Campina Wamco would improve the dairy sub-sector, boost production of locally produced milk and increase linkages between smallholder farmers in the sub-sector.

The Minister said this known during the courtesy visit of Friesland Campina Wamco Nigeria Plc led by the Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, Mrs. Ore Famurewa to the ministry in Abuja recently.

Abubakar said the continuous cooperation and collaboration with Friesland Wamco is in line with the diversification policy of the present administration in the Agricultural Sector geared towards achieving food and nutrition security and to generate more revenue for Nigeria.

According to him “The Ministry will do everything in its capacity to continue to partner and support the Organisation as they both have a common interest in the Dairy sub sector.

“The commitment of the Federal Government to address the issue of insecurity and climate change as it affects Agricultural activities and productivity.”

In her remarks, Mrs Famurewa, said that the company would continue to partner and collaborate with the Ministry to improve quality locally produced milk, capacity training for the smallholder dairy farmers in modern technologies on how to boost production and increase their earnings.

In his presentation, the Global Director, Dairy Development and Milk Streams, Friesland, Jeroen Elfers explained that ‘’the Organisation as a pioneer diary company in Nigeria, has over the years been partnering and working with the ministry through the Animal Husbandry Services Department to boost production of local milk production and other value chain in the Dairy Sub Sector’’.

He added that ‘’their goal is to provide good nutrition, provide better income to smallholders’ dairy farmers, create more jobs and a sustainable value chain in the Sub Sector’’.

