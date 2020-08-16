FG gives CCECC January 2021 ultimatum to complete Lagos-Ibadan railway projects

The Federal Government through the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has issued a five month ultimatum to the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, CCECC, handling the ongoing extension of the Lagos-Ibadan railway projects extension to ensure the completion of the project by January 1, 2021.

The Minister gave the directive at the New Apapa Dockyard station at the weekend following the resumption of inspection of ongoing projects along the Lagos-Ibadan corridor.

The Minister warned the contractor to put emphasis on timeliness and quality adding that “You have from now till January 1st, 2021 to deliver this project. By the time we come here again, we would like to see everything almost done”.

Also, Minister of Information, Culture and National Orientation, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, Amaechi urged the contractors to work tirelessly as no excuse for failure would be accepted.

Mohammed tasked those in the habit of asking federal government to justify its spendings to visit the sites of ongoing projects to see things for themselves.

“Those who are asking where we are burning the money can now see where the money is. We made a promise to Nigerians and this is one of the manifestations of what we have been able to do.

“I think it is important to inform Nigerians that there is nothing wrong with borrowing. What is important is the use the money borrowed is used for. We borrowed to fund capital projects, not recurrent expenditure,” he said even as he made a light joke of the luxury available in the newly procured eight coaches deployed for the Lagos/Ibadan axis.