FG gives fresh update on ’employment’ of N-Power beneficiaries

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, and , has labelled as “fake news” trending stories on social media about the employment of N-Power beneficiaries into the Federal (FCS) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Director Information, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, and made available to Blueprint in Abuja Saturday, the Ministry said any news about N-Power or its programmes will be communicated to the public through “appropriate channels”.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, and  has been drawn to the fake news trending on social media that President Muhammadu Buhari will on June 12 broadcast to the nation the absorption of N-Power Volunteers Batch A, into the Federal .

“The Ministry is hereby calling on the public to disregard the message and consider it as fake news. Any information on N-Power or the National Social Investment Programme will be issued through the appropriate channels.”

