FG gives states, FCT N3.7bn COVID-19 boost

The 36 states of the federation and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are to receive N100 million each to boost their COVID-19 response, Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said.

The minister made the disclosure at the bi-weekly Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.

“I am pleased to mention that all states of the federation, including the FCT are receiving support from the COVID-19 response through the Regional Diseases Surveillance Enhancement (REDISSE) project.

“With this support, all states of the federation will receive N100 million to enhance high impact priority response activities. The soon to be reactivated BHCPF will join the funding pool,” he said.

The REDISSE project was initiated by the World Bank to cover all countries in the ECOWAS sub-region as a consequence of the 2014‒2015 West Africa Ebola crisis.

It promotes regional collaboration among ECOWAS countries in order to ensure that gaps in disease detection and outbreak response across the West African sub-region are effectively addressed.

All states in Nigeria, including the FCT, have reported at least a case of the COVID-19 virus.

As of Wednesday, Nigeria had recorded 38,344 cases of the virus while a total of 15,815 patients have recovered with 813 fatalities recorded.

Also at the briefing, chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, said India has donated seven tonnes of hydroxychloroquine to Nigeria for treatment of the virus.

“The Presidential Task Force wishes to thank friendly nations and corporate organisations for their supports through donations of medicines and equipment.

“In this regard, we thank India for the donation of seven tonnes of hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of patients. We wish to assure you that the resources will be judiciously utilised,” he noted.

He also applauded sub-national entities for taking ownership in the fight against the pandemic and encouraged them to continue as it is the most practicable means of dealing with the community transmission phase of the virus.

Mr Mustapha urged Nigerians to comply with the preventive measures already put in place to curb the spread of the virus.