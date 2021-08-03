FG grants N5m to young innovators

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation on Tuesday, granted the sum of five Million naira, to students of Marist College Yangoji Abuja, to further improve their invention to help create wealth and jobs for the nation.

The Minister said that with the feat achieved by the students, Nigeria is well positioned to become a hub for creativity. He added that Nigeria will meet all her needs, rely less on import and create wealth for the nation once becoming a creativity hub.

On intellectual property protection, he added that the Ministry will patent the key innovation through one of its agencies; The National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP). He further said that the patenting will come at no cost to the school.

Onu appealed to parents to motivate their children, and make sure they inculcate values of hardwork, respect and commitment which is the foundation of every child.

He urged on the students, to fly the Nigerian flag high at the upcoming virtual Students for Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship (SAGE) competition on the 13th of August this year.

Earlier the President/CEO of the research team for Aquabot, Mabocha Sharon who is a SS3 student of Marist College said they are seeking the support of the Ministry to patent their innovation.