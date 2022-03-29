FG hands over operation of skills acquisition to Borno govt

The federal government has handed over the operation of its skills acquisition centre, located at Konduga, to the Borno state government.

The transfer was made through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and the state government in Abuja.



At the signing of MOU ceremony, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Dr Yerima Peter Tarfa, who signed for the federal government, disclosed that the handing over of the operation of the Konduga Centre to the state government was informed by the need to circumvent the security challenges posed by the insurgency in the North-East region of the country.

He noted that as insecurity had stalled the operation of the Skills Upgrading and Vocational Training Centre in Konduga, the duo agreed to put the Centre into use with the state taking over its operation.

Tarfa stated that the insurgency across the North-East region led to the decision by the federal government to collaborate with the end users of the Skills Acquisition Centre – the government and people of the state.

He noted that in line with that, “the Ministry of Labour and Employment decided to hand over its Skills Centre in Konduga, Borno State to the Borno State government to utilize, to maintain, and to put to good use for the betterment of the state and for Nigeria at large.”

Tarfa stated that the action would serve as part of the process of actualising the resolution of this administration of “curbing unemployment and youth restiveness through the establishment of Skills centres nationwide, and of encouraging the acceptance of blue-collar jobs against the insistence of white-collar jobs, which are highly favoured by the youths.”

He hinted that the federal government would possibly sign MOU with other states where its Skills Acquisition centres were located.

He stated that the overall intention of the exercise was to bring knowledge and capacity-building of Nigerian youths to the doorsteps of State governments.

Tarfa added that the centres would also serve as a uniting point for the youths and make them more productive.

He disclosed that the Federal government had also procured pieces of equipment for the running of the Konduga Centre.

Tarfa further assured the delegation from Borno State that the Federal government would continue to collaborate with the state, and give it the necessary support to make the Centre a success.

The leader of the delegation, Borno State Commissioner for Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Babagana Mustapha, who signed for the state, said skills acquisition would help keep the youths of the state away from getting involved in insurgency.