FG has agreed to address renegotiated 2009 ASUU/FGN agreement – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Thursday hinted that the federal government has agreed to sit with the union to collectively address the content of the draft renegotiated 2009 ASUU/FGN agreement which government team started with the union in 2007 and was concluded in May, 2021.

This was disclosed by the chairman, University of Ibadan chapter of ASUU, Professor Ayo Akinwole Ayoola Akinwole, while featuring on Oluyole 98.5 FM, Ile Akede, Ibadan programme “Ojukoro”,.

Prof Akinwole said there is the need for parents to join the ASUU in getting ASUU demands from the government as only a virile public education system will give children of the masses a future in Nigeria.

The ASUU chairman stated that Nigerian political elites are now more interested in positioning themselves ahead of 2023 general elections than fixing the problems in the education sector of the country.

Professor Akinwole sated that if Nigerian leaders are reflective, they would discover that they have been most unfair to the citizens and have been programming Nigeria for failure and doomed future.

He lamented that a country operating cashless policy and e-Naira but whose political elites move billions of dollars out of the nation’s financial system to cripple the economy in order to induce delegates are not people who will take Nigeria out of the woods.

On IPPIS, the ASUU chairman said the union has been justified for rejecting the IPPIS, not only because it was alien to the university system but because of it is being used to defraud Nigeria.

He added that if the suspended Accountant General of the Federation could allegedly divert N170billion through software, it shows that more frauds are endemic in his office.

Professor Akinwole said close to the annual amount that would have been used for the revitalization of close to 100 public universities annually has allegedly been diverted by one person in government.

He charged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to ensure due diligence in its ongoing investigation.

