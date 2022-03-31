FG has constructed 46 roads in federal tertiary institutions – Fashola

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said the federal government has intervened in internal road networks of 46 federal tertiary institutions as at 2021.

Fashola said this Wednesday at Ukana in Essien Udim local government area of Akwa Ibom during the inauguration and handing over of 1.1km internal road constructed by the federal government to the Federal Polytechnic, Ukana.

The minister, who was represented by Mr Kayode Akinwande, Federal Controller of Works in Akwa Ibom, said the infrastructure needs of tertiary institutions were steadily being bridged by a gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction on major highways and it has now reached the schools.

He said the quality of infrastructure has improved the quality of education with positive impact on students.

“We have successfully intervened in the internal road networks of 46 Tertiary Federal institutions and handed over 29 as at 2021 and we now have another 17 ready to be handed over while we are currently attending to 30 roads in similar institutions across the country making a total of 76.

“While it is true that a lot of work needs to be done in many sectors of our national life, including education, the Buhari government has stepped up to lead the process of getting that work done.

“The gap of our infrastructure needs is steadily being bridged by a gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction on major highways and it has reached the schools.

“It is not debatable that quality of education will be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and the learning environment and those who doubt it should simply listen to some of the feedback from students in the schools where this type of intervention has taken place.

“The students are expressing renewed enthusiasm with regards to attending classes, because some defective roads have been restored to good condition.

“This is consistent with our progressive ideal of improving the human condition and that process continues here today as we hand over this one in Federal Polytechnic, Ukana as a critical intervention to support education,” Fashola said.

Fashola stated further that during the construction of the road, 200 indirect and 50 direct people were employed in the process contributing to the job creation initiative of the federal government and appealed to the school to make good use of the facility.

Earlier in his remarks, the rector, Federal Polytechnic Ukana, Dr Uduak Ukekpe, commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for the federal government’s investment infrastructure in educational institutions.

Ukekpe said the road network handed over to the school was a concerted effort by federal government to develop critical component of the institution.