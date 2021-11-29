FG identifies infrastructural development as Africa’s greatest challenge

Federal Government through the Ministry of Transportation has identified maintenance of the infrastructure for sustainable service delivery as one of the greatest challenge facing infrastructural development in Africa.

The Minister of Transportation, Hon Rotimi Amaechi noted this at the ongoing International conference on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), organised by the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) in Abuja.

The minister who was represented by the Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki assured that the ministry is making a giant strides to protect rail infrastructure and other Infrastructures in order to provide an enabling and competitive environment.

She said that the ministry has taken cognizance of the pivotal role Transportation plays in AfCFTA implementation and as such, is making concerted efforts in: Improving Intermodal Transportation and Trade Facilitation by linking major Seaport Ports in the country with rail line starting with the Apapa Port Complex, goods will move from the Ports to the Dry Port Complexes in Ibadan while those that are Kaduna and Kano bound continue to either use the Kaduna or Dala Dry Ports.

Also, the Director General / Chief Executive of Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria , Dr Bayero Salih Farah said the Transport infrastructure is widely seen as an enabling industry that facilitates national, regional and international integration and trade.

Related

No tags for this post.