FG inaugurates 14-man board for TCN

The federal government has commissioned a 14-man board of directors (BoD) for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) with Mr. Bukar Bulama Buni as its chairman.

The new board was constituted seven years after the last TCN board led by Ibrahim Dahiru Waziri, was dissolved in July 2015 shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office.

Other members of the board are the managing director of TCN, Engr Sule Abdulaziz, Imamudeen Talba, Ali Haruna, Engr. Mohammed Wasaram, Nsima Ekere, Abdulkarim Disu, Engr Gazali Tukur, Osagie Ediale, Mrs Apolonia Okigbo and Clement Omeizabaiye, Aisha Omar (finance ministry), Emmanuel Nosike (power ministry), Director General, Bureau of Public Enterprises, Alex Okoh.

The Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, while inaugurating the board, tasked its members with commitment, and expressed deep concern over the poor power supply so far.

Aliyu stressed that the power sector was on a fast-track to deliver service to Nigerians, and urged them not to institute themselves as a clog in the industry’s wheel of progress.

Speaking further, he said, “Your tenure as directors will be measured by stakeholders on the impact and the key performance indicators that you have significantly improved over the next one year.”

Chairman, Senate committee on Power, Garbriel Suswam said: “My worry is that this board is being inaugurated at a time when many Nigerians receive less power supply of about two hours supply a day. I want to appeal that you hit the ground running on a lot that has been done by the minister and the MD.”

The permanent secretary, Nebeolisa Anako, represented by a director, Tayo Adewumi, said: “It is my pleasure to welcome you to this important event as an additional milestone to the power sector and the nation at large.”

