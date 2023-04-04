FG inaugurates board of agencies, institutions

The federal government has inaugurated boards of various agencies and institutions under the supervision of the Ministry of Environment.

The Minister of Environment, Mr Mohammed Abdullahi made this known during the inauguration in Abuja.

He said, “The role of the Governing Boards is to drive general policy formulation for the implementation of the Management Teams of these Agencies.”

Abdullahi noted that the development to carry out the National Agenda is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, which will also help to lead the country to the path of Green Growth and sustainable development.

He also said that “the general principle is that Board Members are not involved in the day-to-day running of the Agencies, except for Chairmen and Members who are statutorily saddled with executive functions.

The Federal Ministry of Environment was established with a vision to ensure that Nigeria, as a country, develops in harmony with her environment and mission to ensure environmental protection and natural resources conservation for sustainable development, based on these two pillars, the Ministry has the mandate to secure a quality environment conducive for good health and wellbeing of citizens, promote sustainable use of natural resources, restore and maintain the ecosystem and preserve biodiversity.”

Abdullahi said that competent hands were required to manage Agencies and institutions, to successfully implement policies and programmes generated by the mainstream Ministry to meet the internationally accepted set goals of the environment sector.

“To this end, I call on every individual either as a member or representative of another MDA on the Boards to bring to bear their experiences in taking critical decisions especially, as they have to do with the overall mandate of the Ministry…Your synergy and cooperation, especially with those saddled with the day-to-day running of these Agencies and institutions cannot be over-emphasized,” he stresses.

The Minister however called on all stakeholders in the environment sector to work with the newly inaugurated Board to ensure a desirable and sustainable environment for Nigeria.

He also presented letters of appointment to the various Board Chairmen.

The Minister of State for Environment, Mr Udi Udom, urged the members of the board to discharge their duties effectively.

He said; “You all have been given the responsibilities to pilot the affairs of the agency and I believe with God on your side you will do it well and whatever you want to do, do it properly. I believe and I know God will strengthen you to do what is right.”

The Emir of Keffi ( Monarch), Dr Shehu Chindo Yamusa 111, who is the Board Chairman of the National Oil Spill Detention and Response Agency, NOSDRA, promised to discharge his duties to ensure that a desirable and sustainable environment for Nigeria is achieved.

