FG inaugurates committee on Executive Order 5

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu inaugurated the technical consultative committee of the strategy implementation task office for presidential executive order no 5 on Thursday in Abuja.

The Presidential Executive Order 5 is a revolutionary document, designed by the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to place Nigerian professionals as well as manufacturers at the center of the Nigerian Economy.

While inaugurating the committee, Dr. Onu charged the members to find out from all stakeholders, professional bodies, contractors, manufacturers, on all problems and challenges preventing them from participating effectively in the Nigeria economy.

The Minister who described the 204 members of the committee as “Wise Men and Women, urged them to focus on their mandates which include;

i. The overall deepening of a knowledge based economy that is innovation driven

ii. Rapid movement of Nigeria to become an industrialized nation

iii. Creation of an enabling environment, so as to mobilize local investment, as well as attract more foreign direct investment and

iv. Help achieve economic empowerment of Nigerian professionals as well as manufacturers.

He enjoined members of the committee, to be fully abreast with the details of the Executive Order 5 and ensure that their activities would ensure the full implementation of the EX.05, for the benefits of Nigeria.

