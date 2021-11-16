FG inaugurates competency certificate examination boards for lifting equipment

The federal government has inaugurated the Competency Certificate Examination Boards for both the Lifting and Allied Work Equipment (Safety) Regulations, 2018, and the Boiler/Pressure Vessel Regulations, 2018.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Festus Keyamo, SAN, announced this while inaugurating the boards in Abuja.

He said it was for the effective implementation of both regulations for the occupational safety and health of workers in workplaces with heavy and hazardous equipment.

Represented by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Yerima Peter Tarfa, Mr Keyamo said the boards would provide guidance for the examination and registration of heavy and hazardous equipment, as well as for the examination and certification of operators and inspectors of those equipment in workplaces.

According to him, the boards would provide “specific, structured and detailed guidance for the examination and certification of operators and inspectors in the safe design, construction, manufacture, use, operation, installation, maintenance, repair, alteration, testing, inspection, thorough examination and registration of heavy and hazardous equipment within workplaces.”

He further said the two regulations were put in place “to regulate and curtail the occurrence of accidents, injuries and fatalities in workplaces where lifting equipment and its accessories, and boiler/pressure vessel systems are in use.”

Keyamo said the effective implementation of the regulations would significantly reduce the risks associated with heavy and hazardous equipment.

The minister therefore called on stakeholders to adhere strictly to the guidelines specified in those regulations, and to also adopt the established best practices.

Keyamo charged the two boards to conduct the assessment, examination and certification of operators and inspectors, as well as their other responsibilities, in a credible and professional manner.

The Competency Certification Examination Board for Lifting Equipment and Accessories has as chairman, Director, Occupational Safety and Health Department, Lauretta Adogu, and Henry George Umoh, as secretary, both from Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Other members are representatives of Lifting Equipment Inspectors Association (LEIA), Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), Institute of Non-Destructive Testing, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and Department of Petroleum Resources.

