FG inaugurates council on productivity

The federal government has inaugurated a new National Council on Productivity to address the issues of low productivity in the country.

Inaugurating the council Tuesday, Minister of Labour and Employment Senator Chris Ngige stated that the federal government attached great priority to enhancing national productivity, and upgrading the nation’s global competitiveness and ranking.

Ngige, represented by Permanent Secretary Labour and Employment Dr Yerima Peter Tarfa, noted that the council was being inaugurated for the effective implementation of the national policy on productivity.

He stated the major thrust of the policy was to serve as roadmap for sustainable productivity growth and development in Nigeria.

Ngige enjoined all relevant stakeholders to collaborate for an effective implementation of the policy.

The minister noted that the low level of productivity constituted one of the major obstacles to the nation’s development, given that the nation was faced with the economic impacts of COVID-19, “youth unemployment and restiveness, poverty, insecurity, high inflation rate, financial crisis, amongst others.”

He said increased productivity could be achieved through change of attitude of individuals to work, and provision of efficient services.

The minister said council “to advise the Federal Government on all matters relating to productivity in the country, and to assist Government in formulating policies that will enhance productivity in the economy.

“To review and advise Government on productivity trends and wages in the economy, and to review policies, laws and regulations on productivity matters in the country. “

He enjoined the members of the council to ensure that the terms of reference were carried out and implemented to the letter.

The NCP has permanent secretary in the ministry as chairman, while the director, productivity measurement and labour standards department serves as secretary.

Other members of the Council were drawn from National Productivity Centre (NPC), Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment; Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), National Planning Commission, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), among others.

In his address of welcome, the permanent secretary, Dr Tarfa said following the inauguration, the council would deliberate on the state of productivity in Nigeria, and how it could be enhanced.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) Country Director, Vanessa Phala, represented by Inviolata Chinyangarara, pledged the support of the organization to Nigeria’s effort towards enhancing productivity.