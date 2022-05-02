FG inaugurates national steering committees on food, nutrition security

The federal government through the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar has inaugurated five National Steering Committees for donor funded projects being implemented under the Ministry to enhance food security, job creation, rural development and economic diversification.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony held at the Minister’s conference room in Abuja recently, the Minister stated that the inauguration has marked a significant milestone in the implementation of development partner support projects in the Agricultural sector.

He recalled, the National Steering Committees for FGN/IFAD Projects, which included Value Chain Development Projects (VCDP), Livelihood Improvement and Family Support Enterprise (LIFE-ND) and Climate Change Adaptation and Agribusiness Support Programme (CASP)) inaugurated in 2021 and three Donor assisted projects, namely; Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), Agro-Processing Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support Project (APPEALS), and Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Programme Phase-One (ATASP-1)).

According to the Minister, “It is pertinent to mention, that the collaboration and partnership existing between the donor assisted projects have yielded a remarkable result in the development of Agri-business hubs in Nigeria.”

He added that, “This is so significant in the area of provision of food security, job creation, youth empowerment, rural development and economic diversification especially now that the country is facing an unprecedented high cost of food items.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe, represented by Director Lands and Climate Change Management Services, Engr. Shehu Bello, mni, stated that, “members of the National Steering Committee of the Donor Partners Assisted Projects, are expected to assist in addressing the challenges bedeviling the projects, consider and approve the Annual Work-Plan and Budget (AWPB) as well as support policy matters and general oversight of the projects amongst others.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

