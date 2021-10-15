FG inaugurates science, technology and innovation boards

The Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Thursday in Abuja, inaugurated the Governing Boards and Council of Agencies/Institutes aimed at fast tracking the development of the country as well as overcome science, technology and innovation (STI) challenges.

Inaugurating the boards, the Minister of Science Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu said in spite of the present challenges, his team were determined to break grounds by building a world class federal ministry of science, technology and innovation that would be the best in Africa and comparable with the best in the world.

He said, “We must work as a team so as to achieve this noble goal. We are now in the path of repositioning and strengthening the Ministry to emphasize our desire to contribute to national development efforts of this administration to lift 100 million people out of poverty within the next decade.

“Using the enormous power of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI), our focus will be on the development of abundant natural resources as well as the orderly exploitation of huge potentials of our people and businesses.”

According to Dr Onu, the role assigned by the federal government on the ministry as custodian of all the fundamentals of innovations in Nigeria carries enormous responsibilities coupled with the recent change of name by the ministry.

“The new logo, vision and mission statement, our core values and critical success factors (CSF) would be unveiled very soon. A rebranded Ministry is emerging with implication for commitment of all stakeholders within the STI ecosystem, especially the members of the various Boards and Councils of the Ministry. I employ you all to be diligent and unrelenting in the new journey to greater heights of service to our nation.”

The minister urged the governing boards and council members to familiarise themselves with the relevant instruments governing the operation and supervision of their respective Agencies and Institutes.

“The role and responsibilities of Governing Boards are stated in the relevant Government Circulars, Laws, Public Service, Administrative Guidelines regulating the relationship with Parastatals and Government-owned companies,” he said.

Speaking, Dr. Micah Umoh, who represented the Chairman Senate Committee on Science, assured to give their full support to achieve the goal for the initiative.