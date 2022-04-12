FG inaugurates steering committee for N400bn SURWASH programme implementation

The federal government through the Federal Ministry of Water Resources has inaugurated the Federal Government Steering Committee for the implementation of the World Bank over N400 billion Sustainable Urban Rutal Water, Sanitation and Hygiene.(SURWASH) programme.

Inaugurating the Committee on Monday in Abuja, the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu said said the programme is the culmination of the collective and relentless drive of the Ministry since 2019 with view to support the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) of the revitalisation of Nigeria WASH sector.

He said the programme was approved by the World Bank in May 2020 as a six-year $700 million programme, conceptualized to improve the Nigerian WASH situation theougj support for the five thematic areas of the National Action Plan.

“SURWASH is am ambitious $700 million programme that will provide protection of human health, support economic growth in the short term, mid and long term for a sustainable, inclusive economic recovery that improves livelihoods of the poor and the vulnerable.

“The programme consist of a hydbrid approach to financing by utilizing a $640 million Programme-for-Results (PforR) component, and $60 million Investment Programme Financing (IPF) instrument that will be used to facilitate technical Assistance for state and see selected federal implementing institutions, to address critical institutional development and identified capacity gaps.