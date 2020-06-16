FG inaugurates task force for GIFMIS implementation

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed has inaugurated an inter-ministerial task force charged with full implementation of Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) in Abuja.

The minister said the programme was developed by different government agencies to enhance effectiveness of government financial activities.

“The programme which is jointly developed by the OAGF, BOF, DMO, CBN and FIRS in consultations with other stakeholders, and you may recall that GIFMIS is part of pillar 3 of the National Strategy for Public Service Reform aimed at making the Nigerian Public service world class anchored on optimum service delivery to the citizenry.

“The overall objective of government is to implement a computerized financial management information system for the FGN which is efficient, effective and and increases the ability of federal government to undertake central control and monitoring of expenditure and receipts in the MDAS as well as Increase the ability to access information on financial and operational performance.

“It also aims at increasing internal controls to prevent and detect potential and actual fraud, access to information on government’s cash position and improves medium term planning through Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF),” she explained.

In his remarks, the Accountant General of the federation, Ahmed Idris said the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) serves as an integral item in Pillar 3 of National Asset in public service.