FG inaugurates technical board to develop institutes

The federal government has launched a technical board of directors for the development of institutes under the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) on Thursday in Abuja.

Speaking, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr. Boss Mustapha said the board as a technical committee is to supervise the technical operations of the boards. “I have every confidence that you will all participate in leading the way to new grounds for this nation, in a very professional manner.

“Mr. President has approved the composition of these Technical Committees for the deployment and application of appropriate science and engineering technology because it is the obvious solution to the myriads of our socio-economic problems in Nigeria. So your appointments were absolutely based on merit and your pedigrees as seasoned researchers and practicing engineers and scientists, hence the need to bring your years dedication and truly contributions to our institutions and the professional bodies in which you will serve.

Please note that much is expected from you and we believe that you shall demonstrate the highest standards of commitments and integrity in the discharge of your mandate. Nothing could be more important to this country than the task that has been assigned to you, and you must not fail,” the SGF disclosed.

The Secretary to the Government was represented by the Permanent Secretary General Services Office of the Secretary General.

Earlier, the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) NASENI Professor Mohammed Sani Haruna said with the initiative, the president has fulfilled the promises of repositioning the agency to deliver globally competitive products and services.

Speaking on behalf of all appointees, the Chairman of SEDI Minna, Engr. Kashim Abdul Ali lauded the present administration for constituting a technical board for the development of the economy.