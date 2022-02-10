FG inaugurates Yar’Adua’s brother, seven others as REA board members

The Minister of State Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, Thursday, inaugurated the younger brother of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Abdulazeez Yar’Adua as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

The new board also has the Managing Director/CEO of REA Engr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad as a member.

Other members of the Board representing the six – geopolitical zones include, Engr. Michael Oluwagbemi (representing the South West), Chidi Emmanuel Nwogu (representing the South East), Catherine A. Ajibike (representing the South South), Dr. Abdullahi Garba (representing the North West), Dr. Abdul Umar (representing the North East), while Mohammed Kabir Badamasuiy (represents the North Central).

According to a statement issued in Abuja by the Director, Promotions, Information and Outreach of the agency, Mr Ayang Ogbe, Federal Ministry of Power (the supervising ministry), Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning as well as the Bureau for Public Enterprise (BPE), are represented on the board as ex-officos.

Similarly, Dr. Sanusi Ohiare has been re-appointed as the Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF) for another five-year term.

His re-appointment, the statement added was for the continuedexpansion of the REF and contribution to the development of the agency.

REA is an implementing agency of the Federal Government under the Federal Ministry of Power. It is tasked with the electrification of unserved and underserved communities with the aim to catalyse economic growth and improve quality of life for Nigerians.