FG injects $12 billion in South-east projects

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has commended the Federal government for capturing South-east in their railway projects

Umahi added that that one of the reasons Sout-east governors visited President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday was to talk about the second Niger bridge which was awarded to Julius Berger at the cost of $12 billion.

He however said the work done on the bridge is below 15 percent.

The governor who disclosed this to journalist on Thursday in Abakaliki while inspecting ongoing projects in the state said that they visited Mr President because they are part of Nigeria.

“It is even less than 15% that’s why we went on the visit but they told us that these things are in phases but the major phase has been awarded.

“We also told the federal government about the western corridor of the railway program that is going on while that of the eastern corridor that passed through Port Harcourt to Aba to Ebonyi to Maidugiri is not going.

Umahi also debunked the allegations that himself and other South-east governors of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Deputy senate President, Ike Ekwermadu were working against the PDP. He said Nigerians should play less of politics and concentrate on the welfare of the people.

“We do extreme politics in Nigeria and politics should be separated from the welfare of the people. There is so much extreme politics from the beginning of an election to another election. People that are into politics are all kinds of rubbish. We wouldn’t have gone if Mr. President had awarded the so much talked about second Niger Bridge.

“We went and said look; even the mobilization of N7bn is not enough. We want 50% mobilization to Julius Begger and the other 50% committed in the wealth fund so that we will be sure that the project will be done.

“So, it was a positive visit in the sense that we must separate politics from realities and the realities is that we need that second Niger Bridge and if he has awarded it, it is fair that we say thank you Mr. President. It is our right, it is not a favour to south east.

It is the right of every body to get democracy dividends.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.