FG injects $3bn into mining projects, lifts ban on activities around tremor prone areas

The Federal Government has injected about $3.32billion private investments into Nigeria mining projects.

Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Hon. Abubakar Bawa Bwari, said this Monday at the 3rd Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja.

He noted that as part of government’s efforts to create a more friendly mining climate, investors in the sector whose projects couldn’t take off because of bureaucratic challenges, were invited to an Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) Focus Lab where officers charged with the responsibility of granting necessary approvals to such projects were also invited, under the leadership of the Vice President, for the purposes of resolving such challenges.

“As a result, we were able to leverage about $3.32billion private investments into mining projects like gold mining and refining, foundry works, lead/zinc exploration & production, tin, tantalite and columbite mining and processing.

He added that, “Following the experience gained at the ERGP Focus Lab, the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development is now focused on removing challenges hindering the formal exploitation of gold, tin and lead-zinc while stopping the indiscriminate exports of these mineral commodities to foreign smelters.

“To this end, a new Export Guidelines for the Export of Mineral Commodities has been developed to ease challenges surrounding the granting of export permits and other licensing issues.

According to him, “As a result of these developments, we discovered a renewed interest in formal mining in Nigeria and the number of mineral titles held by serious investors is on the rise.

He emphasized that “We have strengthened our policy and institutional frameworks for investors in the minerals sector and daily it gets easier to do mining business in Nigeria.

He added that as part of a deliberate policy in the Mining Roadmap, the Ministry is committed to supporting this kind of collaborative efforts which seek to promote the mining industry by promoting networking among stakeholders, improving the knowledge assets needed to sustain key reforms in the sector, and using an innovative array of workshops and roundtable to help participants find prospective partners or collaborators.

“Above all, the Mining Week seeks to reposition the mining sector as one of the frontiers of our economic diversification, in line with the Federal Government’s agenda.

He expressed the complete support of the Ministry for the event which “has become a crucial part of the Nigerian mining environment, and one of the major conferences in our country’s Mining calendar.

“I must therefore congratulate the Miners Association and other collaborators for sustaining the growing interest in this event every year,” he said.

The event was organized by the umbrella body of miners in Nigeria – Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN) in partnership with PricewaterhouseCoopers and Spintelligent.

In the meantime, the Federal Government Committee on Earth Tremor has partially lifted initial suspension imposed on all blasting and mining activities around the areas that experienced earth tremors in Abuja recently.

Arising from a crucial meeting held in the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Cabinet Committee on Earth Tremor said constructions and blasting of stones resumes around the affected areas with the exception of Mpape.

The Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Hon. Abubakar Bawa Bwari, disclosing the federal government’s decision to lift the suspension in a statement signed by lshaku Kigbu said the decision to resume mining activities around areas that experienced minor earth tremors only accommodates construction activities and blasting of stones.

“The Federal Government after review of the suspension of blasting and mining activities around areas that experienced minor earth tremors has decided to lift the suspension placed on such activities with immediate effect. All areas under suspension are to resume activities except for the Mpape axis.

“However, mining companies are advised by this renewed move to ensure they put in place sensors on their sites to detect some would be tremors before it happens.”

The Minister explained that the suspension was put in place in order to enable the team of experts put together by the ministry to do a thorough investigation into the remote causes of what triggered the tremor.

