FG insists Boko Haram degraded, blames Lake Chad Basin for remnants

Launches technology building for NIS

The federal government has insisted that the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents have been totally degraded, explaining that the remnants are noly operating within the Lake Chad Basin which is the responsibility of four countries involved in LBCA.

The government has, however, unveiled the prototype design of the “technology building” which will house the command and control of centre of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) as part of efforts to keep the country secured.

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja after the grand breaking ceremony and unveiling of the prototype design of the said technology building, Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, said when the project is completed, it will facilitate efficiency in terms of security of the nation.

According to the Minister of Interior, the essence of establishing the technology building is to bring all the data together into one place.

“First, it will protect our data. Second is to have easy access to the data and thirdly, is to be sure that by doing that we facilitates the efficiency in terms of service delivery. So, those are the three main reasons why the project is embarked upon

When asked to justified the claim that Boko Haram has been degraded, Dambazau said: “Of course, there no doubt that Boko Haram has been degraded. Don’t forget the fact that 2015 when this government came in at that time, about fourteen Local governments were flying Boko Haram flags, that is not the case today. What is happening now is just within the Lake Chad Basin and this Lake Chad Basin, don’t forget is the responsibility of four countries; Nigeria, Cameron, Niger and Chad and this is where we have Lake Chad Basin Authority.

“So, to be able to deal with this, this is why President Muhammadu Buhari today (Thursday) is in Chad to discuss this fundamental issue on how to deal with the situation. You know the fact that some of them (Boko Haram) launched these aggressive attacks from the territory of Chad or Niger, so absolutely to deal with this situation it requires the efforts of the four countries, and this is precisely why the President is in Chad today (Thursday) to discuss the issue.”

On how the technology building will address some of the security challenges the country is facing currently, the Minister said, “one of the major problems the country is facing is cross-border criminal activities, trafficking in arms, trafficking in drugs, human trafficking and terrorism. These activities are done by human beings and there is human beings across borders. So security wise we will be able to distinguishe between the right persons and the wrong persons.

“There is going to be an interface with Interpol, and above all we will be able to capture the data of every human being coming into the country and going out. We also going to capture data of every Nigerian citizens and this certainly will go a long way in facilitating efficiency in terms of security of our nation.”

