FG introduces policy on food, nutrition, okays ratification of ILO Convention on occupational safety

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday approved the country’s national policy on food and nutrition.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, said this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said following the approval of the new policy, there would be budgetary provisions for food and nutrition in all tiers of government and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDASs).

“The council today approved the policy on food and nutrition for the country and following the approval, which is forming the basis of a national multi sectoral plan of action for food and nutrition, there will be, going forward, a budget line for food and nutrition in all MDAs and hopefully in the three tiers of government in the country,” he said.

He said the Attorney General and Minister of Justice was given the go ahead with the process for ratification of Nigeria’s Occupational Safety and Health convention of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), which was passed in 2006.

He said the resolution seeks to enhance safety and healthcare in work places across the country.

“Another approval is for the Attorney General to proceed with the process of ratifying the promotional framework for Occupational Safety and Health convention. This is about promoting preventive health, preventive safety and health care in workplaces in the country.

“So, the government of Nigeria has begun the process of ratifying domesticating and applying this major resolution decision by the International Labour Organisation which was passed in 2006. Nigeria Of course, had voted and supported it. So, we are now going to ratify that,” he said.