FG, IOGLAD set to groom 1m organic farmers

The federal government and the International Organisation for Good Leadership and Agricultural Development (IOGLAD) is set to groom one million Nigerian farmers as Organic Agriculture Developers for the production of healthy organic food crops to boost Nigerian food security.

The National Co-ordinator, Organic Agricultural Development Culture and Practice Plan for Nigeria, and National BOT Chairman, Organic Fertilizer Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (OFPSAN), High Chief Martin Njoku Ihesie, revealed this recently in Abuja, saying this will be done on state basis.

Njoku said the pilot project will commence on 30th of January this year, adding that the exercise will provide all the Solutions require to put in place organic agriculture development in the country.

“The partners are fully set to embark on the implementation exercise for the introduction of the pilot project on organic agricultural development culture and practice in Nigeria from the 30th, January 2022.

“The organic agriculture orientation culture and practice plan will be done on states basis. It will include the capturing and registration of the organic farmers in each state.

“It will absolutely provide a road map for the establishment of easy ways for doing smooth organic farm inputs distributions in the 774 LGAs of Nigeria, from this current 2022 farming season. We shall focus on production of major staple organic food crops, Such as organic rice, organic yams, organic cassava, organic vegetables, like water melon, cucumber, etc,” he said.