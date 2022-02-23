FG launches COVID-19 vaccination for 18 years, children-zero – 2

The federal government has launch the Scales 2.0 strategy, which entails the integration of COVID-19 vaccination with childhood routine immunisation for eligible adults, 18 years and children -zero to two years, respectively.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire said this during the “Launch of the Scales 2.0 Strategy with the use of Johnson and Johnson single dose vaccine and vaccination site finder” for COVID-19 mass vaccination in Nigeria.

He stressed that all childhood vaccination, including administration of vitamin A, would now be done alongside COVID-19 vaccination at COVID-19 vaccination sites. Eligible children will now be able to receive their BCG, Penta 3, OPV 3, OPV 1&2, Measles, Yellow Fever vaccines, as well as Vitamin A supplement, at the sites where the adults receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Ehanire assured Nigerians that there is adequate stock of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, as we have over 30 million doses in stock.

He noted that, as of 18th February, Nigeria has administered over 20million doses, representing over 18% of the 111,176,503 eligible population targeted for COVID-19 vaccination.

“We will continue to strengthen our vaccine security and accountability through the NPHCDA Joint Task Force on Vaccine Monitoring and Accountability.