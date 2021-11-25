FG launches guidelines on reduction of child mortality

The Federal Ministry of Health has launched three newborn guidelines and training manual to reduce the current child mortality rate recorded across the country.

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, during the commemoration of this year’s World Prematurity Day in collaboration with Save the Children International (SCI), Thursday in Abuja with the theme: Zero Separation Act Now!, explained that the guidelines would set additional standards for newborn care in the country.

The documents launched include Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC) Operational Guidelines; National Guideline for Basic Newborn Care (NGBNC); National Guidelines for Comprehensive Newborn Care (NGCNC); and National Guidelines for Comprehensive Newborn Care (NGCNC) training manual.

He said, “These children need loads of love and support and the world prematurity day is a chance to show it. It aims to create awareness about the issues associated with preterm birth.

“It also spreads information about how to help and support the affected families by providing emotional and psychological guidance.”

Also, Advocacy, Campaigns and Policy Manager, Save the Children -Nigeria, Ifedilichukwu Ekene Innocent, lauded the ministry of health and other partners for the launch of the guidelines, adding that it signified a clear roadmap to what we have to do as a country.

