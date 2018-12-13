FG launches new drugs to combat Fall Army Worm  

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh has launched Gold Max Total Crop Protection, a pest control drug to combat the infestation of Fall Army Worm (FAW) on crops.



The Minister while launching programme yesterday in Abuja revealed that the FAW has affected over 80 crops and could cause about 50% reduction in crop yield.



The crops affected by the FAW includes: maize, sorghum, cassava, millet and vegetable in many states of the federation.

Ogbeh, said that the launch of the product is coming at the right time considering the pest’s threat to food security.



He however noted that with the introduction of Gold Max Total Crop Protection, the issue of the FAW will soon become history.

Ogbeh commended the Food Agriculture and Organization (FAO) for its prompt intervention that helped to avert the catastrophe even as he also commended the federal government’s effort to diversify the economy.



He also disclosed that the federal government has inaugurated a National Task Force Committee to make the fight against FAW sustainable urging the government to promote a coordinated consistent campaign against FAW Infestation in affected states of the federation.

Also, speaking at the event, the FAO Representative, Mr. Surf Koroma, noted that the presence of the pest in the country deserved urgent attention considering the existing gap in demand for maize.



Maize is among the crops that is most affected by the pest.



Meanwhile, Mr. Koroma while affirming the collaborative effort of both the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) and FAO in combating the pest explained that the partnership has been on since 2007.



He, however, assured that with the use of GoldMax Total Crop Protection will bring the desired result if judiciously used.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.