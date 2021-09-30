FG launches “Project Zero Hunger” for refugees, IDPs, others

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), in collaboration with Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA), has launched the “Project Zero Hunger” programme aimed at catering for refugees, IDPs and other vulnerable groups in states across the federation.

Speaking at the flag off ceremony at the Durumi IDPs camp Thursday in Abuja, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, who was represented by the Director of Humanitarian Affairs, Alhaji Grema Ali, said that the project will give stakeholders the opportunity to feed one person, “so that, collectively and in a sustainable manner, hunger will be eradicated”.

She said: “It is with a high sense of responsibility and honour that I welcome you all to this occasion for the launch of the PROJECT ZERO HUNGER initiative, under the auspices of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), steered by our Honourable Federal Commissioner, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim and her team.

“You are aware, ethnic and religious strife, internal conflicts, natural and man-made disasters have led to displacement, food insecurity in the North- East, North-West and in some parts of the South. These challenges contribute to Nigeria’s social, economic, political vulnerabilities and impacts negatively on national security, and disproportionately affects women, youths, IDPs, irregular migrants, refugees and aged people.

“Overall, the challenge of food insecurity is real among our Persons of Concern (internally displaced persons, refugees, asylum seekers, stateless persons). Today, we have approximately 2.3 million internally displaced Nigerians and about 73,000 registered foreign refugees; while about 330,000 Nigerian refugees are in Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

“The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD), under the able leadership and support of the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, has recently assented to the IDP Policy in Nigeria. This is to ensure, among others, protection, assistance and strategic provision of sustainable and durable solutions for persons of concern.

“It is in light of this that I am happy to note that Project Zero Hunger Initiative, which is a derivative of the Commission’s Strategic Partnership for resource mobilization and eradication of hunger adopts the whole of society approach. This approach gives each one of us the opportunity to feed one person, so that collectively and in a sustainable manner, hunger will be eradicated. I am therefore pleased to be part of this laudable Project.

“The Project Zero Hunger Initiative will fight food insecurity and stem the threat of famine in our land. The Project will additionally assuage the growing burden of hunger amongst persons of concern. This critical and practical initiative will also tackle the challenges of inconsistent and inadequate food supply to persons of concern. It will address their fundamental needs in terms of sustainable and timely provision of food and non-food items, whilst eliminating waste observed in previous distribution processes to persons of concern.

“I also commend the Honourable Federal Commissioner and her team for their efforts in developing this Project. I see that much has been done through partnerships with critical stakeholders for appropriate support to mobilize and deploy resources to provide a pedestal of success for the Project Zero Hunger Initiative.

“On behalf of our persons of concern, I hereby launch Project Zero Hunger and pray that it positively impacts on the lives of the intended beneficiaries.”