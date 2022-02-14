FG launches Strategic Roadmap to rescue Nigerians from poverty, others





The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has said it is poised to deliver on its mandate by protecting the interest of the elderly, lifting millions of Nigeria out of poverty and championing the cause of the vulnerable and less privileged in Nigeria.

Speaking Monday in Abuja during the launch of the Strategic Roadmap for 2021-2025, its Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said in formulating the seven key strategic focal points of the Strategic Roadmap, the ministry thoroughly analysed the nine key priority areas of President Buhari’s agenda, adding that “the alignment of the Ministry’ strategic pillars with these operative national plans ensures that the Ministry and its stakeholders are working in the right direction towards championing the federal government’s developmental stride.”

She said: “To effectively execute President Muhammadu Buhari’s directives for achieving the objectives for the creation of this ministry in 2019, we recognized early enough that it is imperative to brainstorm and develop a strategic roadmap that will serve as a guiding light on our path towards fulfilling the ministerial mandate. The roadmap we are launching today is the end product of the cohesive analysis of the valuable insights, feedback and inputs received from the Ministry’s departments and agencies.

“In formulating the seven key strategic focal points of the Strategic Roadmap, we thoroughly analyzed the 9 nine key priority areas of President Buhari’s agenda, the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), and the National Development Plan that was recently launched by Mr. President on Wednesday, 22nd December 2021. The alignment of the Ministry’ strategic pillars with these operative national plans ensures that the Ministry and its stakeholders are working in the right direction towards championing the federal government’s developmental stride.

“The most critical aspect of the Strategic Roadmap is in the implementation, and I assure of the Ministry’s firm resolve and commitment to providing all the necessary support and resources required to execute the strategies and actualize its founding vision. We must not allow this Strategic Roadmap to fail and I call on everyone to join hands with us to ensure its success.

“It is expected that after the formal launch today, every policy, programme, initiatives and activities of our units, departments and agencies will be aligned with the Strategic Roadmap. Quarterly strategic review meetings will also be held, in line with the set targets and corresponding timelines across all units, departments and agencies supervised by the Ministry.”