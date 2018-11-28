FG maps out subsidy scheme for Infracos

Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, has revealed that the Commission has instituted a subsidy scheme and licensing framework to enable Infrastructure Companies (InfraCos) to roll out fibre optics in the six geo-political zones of the country and Lagos state.

Professor Danbatta who was represented by NCC head, technical standards and network integrity, Engr. Bako Wakil at the Broadband Engagement Forum for South West Zone in Lagos state said that broadband deployment is a key enabler of economic development, employment as well as public services.

He stressed that, “The National Broadband Policy (NBP-2013-2018) is a strategic broadband map with a mandate to NCC, which is to drive the deployment of broadband infrastructure.

“To achieve this mandate the NCC developed licensing framework and instituted a subsidy scheme to enable Infrastructure Companies (InfraCos) to roll out fibre optics in the six geo-political zones of the country and Lagos which is regarded as a zone due to its high level telecom activities.”

NCC head, fixed network and converged services, Tony Ikemefuna while delivering his paper on Introduction to Broadband and Emerging Trends in ICT powered by Broadband stated that the emergence of technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) , Block chain technology, cloud computing, 5G network would enable effective resources utilization, reduce human effort, lower costs and increase productivity as well as enhance smart living.

