FG moves to boost e-health in nation’s teaching hospitals





In line with its commitment to provide effective and efficient health care services in the country, the federal government through Galaxy Backbone Ltd in the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy has provided internet connectivity to the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH) Gombe and Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) Bauchi to enhance their operations.

This was disclosed by chief sales and marketing officer of the Galaxy Backbone Ltd Aliyu Musa, at the 101st Regular Meeting of Chief Medical Directors and Managing Directors of Federal Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria, held in Yola.

He noted that this effort was in compliance with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari handed over to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Pantami on assumption to office and is also one of the pillars of National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (2020-2030).

According to him, this will go a long way to providing efficient health care services to the teeming citizens and make it easy for them to access adequate health care services especially in ensuring patients spend less time in hospitals and having quick access to patients’ records during emergency.

Shedding more light on the importance of this initiative, the Chief Medical Director of ATBUTH Bauchi, Prof. Jibrin Yusuf said the coming of Galaxy Backbone to the hospital has made their operations more efficient and easier hence the need for all teaching hospitals to embrace the initiative.

Also, Dr. Pokap Butwatda, Chief Medical Director of Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), and Prof. Uzoma Agwa of David Umahi University Teaching Hospital, all lauded this initiative and expressed their commitment to follow suite for efficient services in their various hospitals.

