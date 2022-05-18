FG moves to boost power supply, develop tech-based renewable facility ￼

The Federal Government has disclosed plans to develop a technology-based renewable energy facility to boost the country’s capacity to meet the needs of electricity consumers.

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday while receiving a delegation from Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE) led by SamPro Group.

Led by Kassim Gidado, the Minister said in a statement by the Assistant Director, Press in the ministry, Odutayo Oluseyi, that the visit to his office by the group was in furtherance of an earlier discussion on renewable energy during his visit to Dubai investment earlier this year.

Speaking during the meeting, the minister affirmed the commitment of the Federal Government to see that there was effective power supply of electricity for Nigerians.

He further informed the meeting that the Federal Government, through its energy transition programme, was working towards the provision of renewable energy through the use of cutting edge technology.

The technology, he said, would be able to store, convert energy into electricity through natural means.

The Minister, however, expressed the optimism that the cutting edge technology as presented by the group would greatly improve electricity generation and supply in the country.

The minister welcomed the technical transfer of knowledge that Nigeria would benefit from when the technology would be fully deployed across the country.

He directed that further consultations be carried out between the ministry officials and SamPro Group to determine the next step of engagement.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the team, Kassim Gidado, expressed appreciation to the minister for the visit, and promised to be committed in the engagement with the Ministry of Power towards the success of the initiative.

He said his group believed strongly in promoting the local economy by investing, employing local resources, consumption of local raw materials and delivering 100% local products to its clients.

