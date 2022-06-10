FG moves to checkmate quack journalists

The federal government has solicited the support of media practitioners in checkmating the activities of quacks, who are tarnishing the journalism profession.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the request on Friday in Abuja at the Institutional Interaction Workshop to celebrate the 2022 World Press Freedom Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the theme of the 2022 World Press Freedom Day is “Journalism under Digital Siege”.

Mohammed, who was represented at the event by the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Dr. Ifeoma Anyanwutaku, said the activities of quacks in the guise of citizen journalism is impacting negatively on the profession.

Specifically, the minister said quackery is affecting the ability of journalists and practitioners in related fields to freely and effectively use information for public good.

“There is no doubt that the sanctity of professionalism in the media industry in the past few years has been threatened by the malevolent use of technology to distort and even subvert pure journalistic efforts.

“We must know that the tangible cord that links the source and the receiver, or in this case the reporter and the audience, is the truth. Truth in this context means timely and undistorted information disseminated in good faith and with the general intent of improving society,” he said.

The minister also underscored the need to ensure the safety of Journalists and equip them for the dynamic and ever-changing technologies.

“Just this past Tuesday, I was at a UNESCO event organised for Judges on Freedom of Expression and Safety of Judges. I reiterated the huge pain I feel when I hear of journalists being attacked or slain in the line of duty. I, therefore, urged our Lordships to ensure swift judgement for those found guilty of these heinous acts.

“With this, the family and friends of the deceased can take solace in the fact that justice had been duly served.”

Mohammed re-assured that the media had nothing to fear from the federal government, because they “see the practitioners as partners in progress, rather than as adversaries.”

He seized the opportunity of the event to announce that Nigeria would be hosting the Global Media and Information Literacy Week Feature Conference and Youth Forum 2022.

The minister said the event which would be held from October 24 to October 31 in Abuja, is expected to have over 73 countries from around the World participating physically.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

