FG moves to earmark national day for senior citizens



The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, has given assurance that a special national day for senior citizens in Nigeria is feasible.



According to a statement, Tuesday, signed by Head, Public Affairs, Media and Communication, National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC), Omini Oden, while receiving the management team of the NSCC, led by its Director General, Dr Emem Omokaro, Farouq said appropriate moves through transmission of an official memo to the Federal Executive Council is underway.



She commended Omokaro for the pace at which she is settling down to work, hoping that, with the assemblage of the management team at her disposal, she is confident that the overall objectives of the NSCC will be realized soon enough, even as she assured the NSCC of her resolve to follow on with the request made by the DG through the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies.



Some of the prayers raised by the Director General of NSCC, Dr Emem Omokaro, was an appeal for the declaration of a national day of older persons in Nigeria within the months of August and early September, 2021 to herald the first ever NSCC Day celebration in October 2021.

Other prayers by Omokaro to the minister are for assistance to the NSCC to secure the national registration of Senior Citizens of Nigeria (SCN), who are 70 years and above for the purpose of effectively identifying them for public respect, age friendly services and concessions in banking services and facilities, road, air and rail transportation services as well as health and hospital services.



Highpoint of the visit was the formal presentation of the communique reached at the end of a one day senior citizens forum maiden dialogue organised by the NSCC earlier in August.