FG moves to establish tech, innovation centres nationwide

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has said the federal government will establish research and technology innovation centres nationwide for increased global competitiveness.

He said this at a working visit to the Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki on Monday in Benin City, Edo state.

The minister noted that increased focus on solution-driven research will help increase the commercialisation of scientific research results.

According to a press statement issued by Mrs. Josephine Ademu, the minister called for active local production for all goods/services that are needed in Nigeria.

He said Nigerian goods, services and innovations must be of global standard to meet local demands and encourage exports.

Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki in response said for government to succeed and deliver on its mandates, all aspects of government must embrace science, technology and innovation.

The FMSTI boss further advocated for strengthening and creation of an enabling environment for local (homegrown) innovators.