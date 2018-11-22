FG mulls national policy on excreta, sewage disposals

The Federal Ministry of Environment has disclosed it will collaborate with key stakeholders in reviewing the national environment sanitation policy including its policy guidelines on safe excreta and sewage disposal.

Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Usman Jibril, who was represented by the Director of Coordination and Service Improvement, Margaret Akinmuko, said this at the commemoration of the World Toilet Day which was held in Abuja.

He stated: “the community based waste management programme as well as the clean and green programme of the ministry are aimed among others at promoting the provision of safe and adequate toilets across the country, particularly in public places and ensuring proper excreta management.

“Sanitation is a cross cutting issue that requires active participation of various sectors of government, the private, NGOs, development partners for reasonable impact to be made,” he stressed.

Responding, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Environment, Leon Lawrence Aliboh, who was also represented by the Director, Special Duties, M.I.Yakubu, said the celebration hopes to reawaken societal consciousness on the importance of having and using the toilet by every house hold.

