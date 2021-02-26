FG mulls Uber mobile ambulances for emergency medical services

The federal government has disclosed that it was considering initiating an Uber-like mobile ambulances scheme that would provide emergency medical services to Nigerians.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this at a three-day retreat for the National Assembly on Amendments of National Health Act 2014.

Ehanire said the ambulances in partnership with the private sector would provide first emergency care to patients across the country.

According to him, the ambulances will work like Uber and that no payment will be made at the point of care, no card or any other protocol will be observed before patients are being attended to.

He said a toll-free line would be provided in conjunction with the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), adding that Nigerians would call the number and get quality attention.

This, according to the minister, is to get quality health provision in an emergency case and this will help to save a life.

Ehanire said the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) remained the best instrument the Nigerian government has had in the health sector.

He said the federal government would work with the private sector to address the challenges of the health sector, adding that the government would register private and government ambulances.

Ehanire, however, urged the establishment of general hospitals across the 774 local governments in the country.

He appealed to the National Assembly to support the public health security fund to be able to realise the initiative.

Aminu Suleiman, a member of the committee, expressed concern that the general disinformation on the operation of the law and the advantage accrued to citizens.

He said there were penalties for violators of the law, adding, however, that it was unfortunate that both the citizens and operators were unable to utilise the bill.