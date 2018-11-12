FG must prosecute, jail vote buyers- Kawas

Incidences of inducement of voters and the growing trend of vote buying in the country would take a dangerous pattern in the 2019 general elections if the federal government continues to treat the ugly trend with kid gloves.

This declaration was made by the Freedom and Justice Party (FJP) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) senatorial candidate, Prof Leonard Bature Kawas, over the weekend.

According to the philanthropist, who is also an Archbishop, the ugly trend of vote buying has not only assumed an embarrassingly dangerous proportion but a serious threat to Nigeria’s nascent democracy.

The candidate stated that the increasing cases of voter inducement and vote buying represent a real danger to the 2019 general elections as it holds the potentials to truncate democracy and set the country aflame.

Speaking with specific reference to Ekiti and Osun governorship elections, Prof. Kawas said unless the desperate politicians that induced and bought votes are brought to book, the trend could mar the 2019 elections in addition to the likely countless deaths that could result from public anger against desperate politicians.

“The federal government should ensure the arrest and prosecution of persons that engaged in vote buying in Osun and Ekiti States respectively that will serve as a deterrent to those planning to induce the electorate and buy vote in 2019.

“So long as nobody has been prosecuted by the federal government that regard, then the government is not yet ready to curb the incidences of vote-buying”, he said noting that the growing trend would continue unabated if the federal government fails to be proactive.

The candidate, who was conferred with two traditional tittles of Opuru Iche 1 of Igboland and Great Manzo of Jikwoyi by the Igbo Traditional Council in the FCT, and the Jikwoyi Traditional Council, respectively over the weekend, said it was high time the federal government abandoned the superficial and confront the threat of vote buying in the country headlong to avert danger.

Meanwhile, speaking at the coronation ceremony in his palace in Karu, the Eze Ndigbo, Karu, Eze Agwu Nwoke, said the traditional title Opuru Iche 1 was given to Archbishop Kawas since 2010 but because of his busy schedule he was not on ground to be formally crowned.

He said the title was bestowed on him for humanitarian services, loyalty to the Igbo community through employment of Igbo sons and daughters in his various businesses and scholarship programmes.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.