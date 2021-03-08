FG must reduce cervical cancer by 90% in 2030 – WHO

The World health organization (WHO) Monday gave the federal government an ultimatum to reduce the scourge of cervical cancer by 2030 to 90%.

Clinical Fellow in Reproductive Health, Dr. Amina Ado Isah, said this Monday during the International Women’s Day celebration at Nisa Premier Hospital, Jabi, Abuja.

Dr. Isah lamented that the cervical cancer is too rampant and common, adding that people should get vaccinated and continue the 3-years screening which will help to reduce the scourge.

She further stated that men should get vaccinated to protect their future and take care of our health to reduce cervical cancer in sub-sahara Africa.

Dr Isah said the vaccines are available at Nisa Premier Hospital, although and the federal government approved it to be part of immunisation programme two weeks ago.

She stated that once it is implemented, the people in the rural area would be vaccinated and non-stop awareness campaign will be done.

Related

No tags for this post.